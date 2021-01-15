2023 campaign poster with my picture, name not from me ― Anyim





Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim on Thursday disassociated himself from campaign posters depicting him running for the 2023 presidential election. Anyim in a statement he personally signed and forwarded to newsmen in Abakaliki said that the posters and stories circulating in the social media do not emanate from him and should be disregarded. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune