Tribune Online
2023 campaign poster with my picture, name not from me ― Anyim
Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim on Thursday disassociated himself from campaign posters depicting him running for the 2023 presidential election. Anyim in a statement he personally signed and forwarded to newsmen in Abakaliki said that the posters and stories circulating in the social media do not emanate from him and should be disregarded. […]
2023 campaign poster with my picture, name not from me ― Anyim
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune