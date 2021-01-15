



Alaafin’s erudition is a pride to Yoruba race ― NIPOST boss, Adewusi

Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Services, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has raised the standards of monarchy beyond all expectations. He said this is evident after 50 years of being on the throne with what he called impeccable elevation […]

