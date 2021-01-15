



Armed Forces Day: Buhari, others honour fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led other senior government officials to honour the memories of fallen heroes on the occasion of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The event, which took place at the National Arcade, Abuja, saw the president leading Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the service chiefs in laying wreaths. Other senior government […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune