BREAKING: Former Bauchi lawmaker, Abdulmumuni Ningi, kidnapped

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi who represented Ningi Constituency in the last Assembly. The confirmation of the kidnap was made by the Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili while speaking to Nigerian Tribune via telephone on Friday morning. Ahmed Wakili […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune