Tribune Online

Kaduna govt rescues 160 almajirai

Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations have rescued 160 children from locations that are neither authorised and licensed as schools nor as children’s homes. Some of the rescued children are toddlers who are not yet able to properly identify themselves. The rescued children are from 13 states in the […]

Kaduna govt rescues 160 almajirai

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune