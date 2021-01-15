



Tribune Online

LASU closes medical college hostels as three students test positive for COVID-19

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has closed hostels of its medical college, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) Ikeja because three students of the college tested positive for Covid-19. The university shut down the hostels on Thursday even as contact tracing of all the three infected persons has begun. LASU’s spokesman, Mr […]

LASU closes medical college hostels as three students test positive for COVID-19

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune