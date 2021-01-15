Maritime Security: Nigerian Navy neutralises 291 illegal refineries, arrests 38 vessels

The Nigerian Navy has neutralised 291 illegal refineries and arrested a total of 38 vessels along with the Eastern Naval Command, ENC, in the last two years.

The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding, ENC, of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, made the disclosure recently at the Nigerian Navy NN Victory Ship, Calabar, while enumerating the achievements of the Command under his watch in the last three years of his career, where he superintended over the affairs of the Command between 2018 and December 2020.

Adeniran also stated that the Command seized 31,310 50 kilogrammes of smuggled rice during its several operations within the maritime area of the Navy’s responsibility at the…