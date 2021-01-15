Tribune Online
New Oyo CP assumes office, seeks constant credible information from residents
The new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, has assumed duties in the state, just as she sought for constant dissemination of credible information to enable the police serve the people of the state better. According to a statement issued on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga […]
