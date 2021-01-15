



Tribune Online

Police recover N2.2m cash, illicit drugs in Abeokuta hideout

Police in Ogun have raided drug peddlers hideout at Mayas in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the state capital, recovered a cash sum of N2,222,750.00. Other items recovered were 55 packs of codeine; 110 parcels of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp; two packs of Emzoline, and six packs of Uniplex codeine. The remaining items were […]

Police recover N2.2m cash, illicit drugs in Abeokuta hideout

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune