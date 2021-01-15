Popular Muslim cemetery in S/Africa full as COVID-19 deaths mount

THE most popular municipal Muslim cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, has run out of space due to burials induced by COVID-19. The City of Cape Town said it had allocated extra space for 837 Muslim burials at Maitland Cemetery after Klip Road cemetery in Grassy Park filled up. In a statement, the council said […]

