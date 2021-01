Tribune Online

Return our land, Ahmadiyya Muslim community begs Ekiti govt

MEMBERS of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, have pleaded with Governor Kayode Fayemi to return its seized land in the interest of fairness and justice. The Ahmadi Muslims made the plea during a protest over the alleged grabbing of the land by a former governor of the state, Mr Ayo […]

Return our land, Ahmadiyya Muslim community begs Ekiti govt

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune