Sorrow as accident claims six children of same family, nine others in Edo

There were sorrow, tears and anguish in Ague-Uromi, Esan-North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday as six children of the same parents were crushed to death by a Mercedes Benz car. Tribune Online gathered that the children, four girls and two boys were playing football when an approaching Mercedes Benz car, which […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune