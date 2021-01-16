



2021: Let’s unite to win Anambra guber election, Andy Uba begs APC supporters

Senator Andy Uba has begged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State to unite for the party to win the November governorship election in the state. Uba, who represented Anambra South Senatorial zone for two terms, is gunning for the governorship ticket of APC for the election He visited the APC party […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune