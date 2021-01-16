



Tribune Online

2023 election: Former speakers of Ekiti, Ondo deny endorsing Tinubu

Former speakers from the Southwest states of Ekiti and Ondo have denied endorsing National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election. Some sitting speakers and former speakers of Houses of Assembly from the Southwest geo-political zone had on January 13, 2021 converged in Ibadan on Wednesday, January […]

2023 election: Former speakers of Ekiti, Ondo deny endorsing Tinubu

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune