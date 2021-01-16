Do you think asking for DNA paternity check on your ward is a lack of trust?

In the past few weeks, the internet has been awash with news of paternity fraud in Nigeria and the need to conduct paternity tests for one’s wards. This week on Whatsapp conversation, we examine the root cause of the controversy on the social media. Is paternity check a result of lack of trust in marriage? […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

