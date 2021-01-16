Gov Badaru dismisses political aide days after changing his portfolio

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gov Badaru dismisses political aide days after changing his portfolio

COVID-19, preservation, Fish, Jigawa, pesticides

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammad Badaru Abubakar has sacked the special assistant to the governor on environment, Malam Hamza Aliyu Kantoga. This was contained in a press statement issued signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital by the press secretary to the secretary of Jigawa State government, Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse. […]

Gov Badaru dismisses political aide days after changing his portfolio
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR