Katsina varsity commences academic activities Jan 18

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University will commence academic activities on Monday, 18th January.  The decision is contained in a statement signed by Nasiru Bello, the institution’s Registrar and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Friday. According to the statement, the decision followed the consideration of a memorandum at the special meeting of the senate. ALSO […]

