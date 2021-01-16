



Tribune Online

Reps decry level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education and Services has called for postponement of reopening of schools across the country by three months, as part of efforts aimed at ensuring adequate compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The Committee in a statement titled: ‘School resumption: Are we truly prepared?’ signed by its chairman, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere […]

Reps decry level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune