Reps decry level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Reps decry level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday

blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education and Services has called for postponement of reopening of schools across the country by three months, as part of efforts aimed at ensuring adequate compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The Committee in a statement titled: ‘School resumption: Are we truly prepared?’ signed by its chairman, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere […]

Reps decry level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR