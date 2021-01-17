



Tribune Online

Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced the imposition of a curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state. This is to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns. In a statement, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from […]

Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune