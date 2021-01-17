Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities

Anambra govt sacks, low-income, housing units, Anambra, , Obiano, curfew, , Anambra, curfew , Anambra, #EndSARS, Anambra govt trains, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Anambra VIO, alleged fraud, skill, International Youth Day, youth empowerment, Anambra, Anambra SS3 students, skills training, Obiano threatens to close down markets, churches, identification, covid-19, Anambra State

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced the imposition of a curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state. This is to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns.  In a statement, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from […]

Land dispute: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew on Aguleri, Umueri communities
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR