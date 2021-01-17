Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1,598 new COVID-19 cases, total now 108,943
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,598 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 108,943. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “1598 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-461 FCT-206 Plateau-197 Rivers-168 Kaduna-116 Anambra-53 Ogun-49 Ebonyi-47 Edo-42 Sokoto-32 Imo-31 Katsina-31 Oyo-30 Akwa […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune