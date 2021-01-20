



COVID-19: Rivers gov directs workers on GL 13 and below to stay at home

The Rivers State Government, on Tuesday night, directed all workers in the civil service from Grade levels 01-13 to stay away from duty effective Wednesday, January 20, 2021, except for those on essential services. The directive became necessary because of the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the state in the second wave of […]

