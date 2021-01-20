



Ex-Gov Jang faults zoning arrangement, calls for review by political parties

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang has faulted zoning arrangement between North and South and called for a review by political parties to reflect the reality on the ground in Nigeria, saying the far North has been unfair to the Middle Belt. He added that that far North has never seen the Middle […]

