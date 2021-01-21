ABUAD researchers to unveil herbal cure for COVID-19

The Chemo-Genomics Research Institute of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in collaboration with the Multi-system Hospital, are on the verge of inventing herbal medicine for the cure of the ravaging COVID-19 disease. The university’s researchers have also gained a new understanding about the reasons why humans are more vulnerable to infections by the new variant […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

