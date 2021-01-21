Individuals issuing ultimatum, planning forcible removal of people should desist —Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has frowned at individuals or groups issuing ultimatum and threat of forceful removal of persons or group of people from the state to desist such acts. In a broadcast on Wednesday, Makinde noted that the resort of unauthorized individuals to going around chasing people from their homes and causing […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

