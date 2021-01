Tribune Online

Message to newly promoted Oyo police officers

In recognition of the tremendous performance and professionalism being displayed in the course of their duties, 31 senior police officers in Oyo State have been promoted by the management of the Police Service Commission (PSC) under the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Smith and Inspector General of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. I join the Oyo State […]

Message to newly promoted Oyo police officers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune