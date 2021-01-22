



Capricorn Concierge debut with Ibadan Domestic Tourism Club

Capricorn Concierge Tourism Services Limited has launched the first secondary school domestic tourism club with the aim of practically promoting tourism by engaging the young at heart for a sustainable and responsible development of the sector. The club, tagged Ibadan Domestic Tourism Club has over 200 students of the Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo road inducted […]

