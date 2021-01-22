



Tribune Online

Fayose’s alleged N2.2bn: EFCC tells court his witness contracted COVID-19

The Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) has informed the Federal High Court, Lagos that his star witness against a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose over alleged N2.2 billion fraud contracted coronavirus. Tribune Online recalled that the former governor and a firm, Spotless Investment Limited, were first […]

Fayose’s alleged N2.2bn: EFCC tells court his witness contracted COVID-19

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune