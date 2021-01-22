



Tribune Online

MAN celebrates Yagboyaju’s elevation as professor

THE Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, last weekend, celebrated the elevation of a University of Ibadan don, Dhikrullah Yagboyaju, to the rank of professor with a reception/prayer session in his honour. At the event held at MAN Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the chairman of the occasion, Professor Rashid Aderinoye, in his keynote address, attributed […]

MAN celebrates Yagboyaju’s elevation as professor

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune