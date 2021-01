Tribune Online

Mavin Records signs 18-year-old singer, Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr seems to be the new name on lips now that Mavin Records, owned by music producer, Don Jazzy has signed the 18-year old talent. This was revealed in a post across all social platforms of the label on Thursday, in addition to Ayra dropping her five-track EP. The Benin Republic- born Nigerian whose […]

Mavin Records signs 18-year-old singer, Ayra Starr

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune