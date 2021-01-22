



Tribune Online

Persons stoking ethnic tension should be treated as criminals, Makinde tells Oyo CP

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tasked state Commissioner for Police, Ngozi Onadeko to arrest persons stoking ethnic tension in the state and treat them as criminals. Makinde who gave this charge when Onadeko paid him a courtesy visit at governor’s office, Ibadan, on Friday, decried rising ethnic tension in the state. Speaking, Makinde […]

Persons stoking ethnic tension should be treated as criminals, Makinde tells Oyo CP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune