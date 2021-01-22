Tribune Online
Persons stoking ethnic tension should be treated as criminals, Makinde tells Oyo CP
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tasked state Commissioner for Police, Ngozi Onadeko to arrest persons stoking ethnic tension in the state and treat them as criminals. Makinde who gave this charge when Onadeko paid him a courtesy visit at governor’s office, Ibadan, on Friday, decried rising ethnic tension in the state. Speaking, Makinde […]
