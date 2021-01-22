



Tribune Online

TRUE! Disproportionate use of this ingredient in hair dye can make your head, face swell

CLAIM 1: P-phenylenediamine (PPD) in hair dye causes head swelling VERDICT: TRUE! P-phenylenediamine causes irritation and head swelling. CLAIM 2: P-phenylenediamine (PPD) is toxic and illegal for skin use VERDICT: TRUE! P-phenylenediamine is illegal for skin use but not overall use. Its use is strictly regulated in the European Union and the United States of […]

TRUE! Disproportionate use of this ingredient in hair dye can make your head, face swell

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune