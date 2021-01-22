



Tribune Online

Varsity workers declare nationwide indefinite strike

Varsity workers, under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non- Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have declared an “indefinite, comprehensive and total strike,” with effect from Friday, 5th February 2021. However, the Unions said they have delayed the immediate take-off of the strike […]

Varsity workers declare nationwide indefinite strike

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune