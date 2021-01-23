A1 Joda’s Album ‘Olanlesi’ set for release January 24

Nigerian music extraordinaire afrobeat/pop act Afolabi Oludare Joda, known widely with the stage name A1 Joda, is set to drop his first project for the new year, an album which he called ‘Olanlesi (Wealth on Increase).

The Lagos-born artiste who started his musical journey while in high school with a group which he formed, called ‘The Blackmines’, started by playing across different high schools, club houses and events within the Lagos metropolis and environs.

With his 12-track album ‘Olanlesi’ set for release on the 24th of January 2021, A1 says he’s ready to take the entertainment world by storm. Three videos have been shot off the album and two are on rotation on mainstream…