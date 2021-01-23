



BREAKING: 12 feared dead as trailer rams into shops in Ondo

Tragedy struck in the university community of Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday as no fewer than 12 people were feared dead in a fatal road accident. It was gathered that the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday when an articulated vehicle lost control and rammed […]

