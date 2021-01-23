



Tribune Online

Buhari, APC leaders responsible for failure of restructuring, PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are responsible for the inability of the country to restructure, describing their action as a betrayal. Disclosing this stance in a statement issued in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the main opposition […]

Buhari, APC leaders responsible for failure of restructuring, PDP alleges

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune