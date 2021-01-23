



Tribune Online

Convene security council meeting without delay, Alao-Akala advises Makinde

Former Governor of Oyo State and Chairman, Elders Advisory council, All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has advised Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to without delay convene an enlarged security council meeting to brainstorm on the security challenges facing the state. Chief Alao-Akala made this call while speaking with journalists shortly […]

Convene security council meeting without delay, Alao-Akala advises Makinde

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune