Edo APC is ready for the revalidation exercise, says scribe, to observe COVID-19 protocols

The Edo State branch of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness for the nationwide revalidation exercise of the party membership which kicks off Monday, January 25. The assistant state publicity secretary, Mr Ofure Osehobo who spoke in Benin on Saturday said that new members will also be welcomed to join the party to […]

