Four killed as kidnappers engage soldiers in gun duel in Ondo

Four suspected kidnappers were feared killed and four soldiers shot during a gun battle between the kidnappers and soldiers along Owo /Ifon road in Ose local government area of Ondo State on Friday. A source who disclosed this to our reporter said the suspected kidnappers had held some people who were travelling along the route […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune