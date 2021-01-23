



How ‘Small’, member of Appache 2-2- confraternity, was arrested with pistol, six rounds of ammunition in his room

A member of a secret cult group was on Friday arrested by policemen in conjunction with a vigilante group in Anambra State and one locally-made pistol and six live ammunition recovered from him. The man, Chukwuemeka Nwokolo, alias Small, aged 25 years, was said to have been arrested with the revolver pistol and the ammunition […]

