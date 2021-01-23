



NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections, total now 118,138

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 118,138. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 22nd of January 2021, 1483 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune