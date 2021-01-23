



Tribune Online

UPDATE: Kidnappers of DELSU union leader demand N5m ransom

Kidnappers of the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University, Abraka Branch, Comrade Monday Izu, have demanded N5 million ransom for his release. Comrade Izu was abducted with his driver on Thursday evening along the deplorable Eku – Abraka road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. […]

UPDATE: Kidnappers of DELSU union leader demand N5m ransom

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune