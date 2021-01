Tribune Online

A wife on Saturday, in Warri, Warri Local Government Area of Delta State, hit her husband with the heel of her shoe over allegation of infidelity, killing him in the process. The yet-to-be identified woman reportedly struck her husband to death with the heel of her shoe at Ugbuwangue, an Itsekiri community in Warri. It […]

