ACF, Miyetti Allah are jokers ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, reacted to the threats to attack the South-West in a reprisal mission by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), describing the two northern groups as jokers.

Iba Adams said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, declaring that any attempt by the North against the South-West would fail.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while expressing concern about the security situation in the region, stated that threats of attack on the South-West can fuel further crisis in Ibarapa in Oyo as well as Ondo State and would certainly affect the entire…