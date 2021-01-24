Armed robbers shoot two traders while returning from market in Delta

Armed robbers shoot two traders while returning from market in Delta

Two traders were on Saturday evening shot by gunmen in Warri, Delta State. The victims were shot by the robbers while returning from Igbudu market in Warri South Local Government Area. They are said to be receiving medical attention at undisclosed hospitals. One of the victims was reportedly shot for attempting to escape from the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

