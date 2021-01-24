Gov Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters flood Jigawa

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gov Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters flood Jigawa

7F01514C 7881 46BF B388 6A6E2965BF79

THE Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s posters for presidential campaign against 2023 general election have flooded Jigawa State and major cities including Dutse, the state capital. Tribune Online’s report from the state indicated that the Kogi State governor’s posters for presidential campaign have been seen in most of the roads and streets in the […]

Gov Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters flood Jigawa
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR