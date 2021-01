Tribune Online

Gunmen kill council chairman, brother in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at the early hours of Sunday, abduct and killed Hon. Salihu Dovo, the Ardo-kola local government chairman of Taraba State and his younger brother. An eyewitness, a memeber of the vigilante group who has been stationed as a security watch at the house, located opposite Police Mobile Barracks (40) Sabon-Gari, […]

Gunmen kill council chairman, brother in Taraba

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune