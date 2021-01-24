



Isola Folorunso: From blacksmith to global artist

Septuagenarian artist, Isola Folorunso is renowned for beaten metal form. He makes impressive artworks from aluminium, copper and brass. The widely exhibited but reticent artist who executed the friezes at the National Theatre for the late Erhabor Emokpae, shares his journey into art in a recent encounter. PA Isola Folorunso’s fame is bigger than his […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune