Kwara generates N6.2bn revenue in 2020 fourth quarter

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) says it generated a sum of N6,227,099,973.42 in the fourth quarter of last year. In a statement signed by the executive chairman of the revenue agency, Shade Omoniyi, and made available to journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the agency said that “the year 2020, in spite of the imbalances created […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune