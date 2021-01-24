



Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 120,602. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 23rd of January 2021, 1633 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune