



Tribune Online

One dead, other in coma as commercial vehicle collides with truck in Osun

At least one person has been confirmed dead while another one is in a coma in a lone road accident that occurred along Iwaraja- Omo-Ijesha of Oriade local government area of Osun State on Saturday. The accident which occurred at 11.30 a.m of the day said to have involved a light blue Commercial Vehicle with […]

One dead, other in coma as commercial vehicle collides with truck in Osun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune